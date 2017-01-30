Poll: MSZP surpasses Jobbik for first time this election cycle

With little more than a year before elections in 2018, a recent poll shows that the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) has surpassed extreme-right Jobbik party in support among the general population for the first time during this election cycle. The Socialists gained one percentage point since December after their support had remained unchanged in the preceding 4 months, placing them at 13 percent. Jobbik support, also unchanged for 4 months, dropped from 11 to 10 percent support in January.



“As we turn to the election year, voters are beginning to look to the left-wing opposition forces…On the left, the process of choosing a leader has begun and this has turned the attention of voters towards them,” writes Publicus. “For the first time this cycle, MSZP has surpassed the 10% to 12% range and its lead over Jobbik is now outside the margin of error.”

Jobbik has recently made efforts to distance itself from its extreme right-wing origins, initiating media campaigns to appeal to young and moderate voters. Moving away from earlier party platforms that featured controversial measures like combating so-called “Gypsy crime” and support for neo-Nazi militant groups like the Hungarian Guard (Magyar Gárda), Jobbik has introduced new central campaign themes like combating widespread corruption within the Fidesz government. January’s poll numbers may indicate, however, that Jobbik’s strategy of moderation is not working.

While support for governing party Fidesz took a hit in the final months of last year, support remained unchanged from December at 25 percent, giving the party a decisive lead. A different survey published last week by pollster Nézőpont Intézet showed even greater margin of support for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: 37 percent of the adult population of Hungary favors him for Prime Minister, compared to 8 percent for Jobbik chairman Gábor Vona, and 7 percent for newly-announced MSZP candidate and Szeged mayor László Botka.

The Publicus poll is based on telephone responses from 900 Hungarian adults. The margin of error is 3.3 percent.