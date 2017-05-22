Prosecutors call for suspended prison sentence for lying court translator

444.hu reports that Hungarian prosecutors are filing charges against the 63 year old translator responsible for tampering with the testimony of asylum-seeking defendants put on trial in 2016 for instigating the Battle at Röszke.

When the court found the discrepancies between the official testimony (provided in Arabic) and the Hungarian translation provided by the translator, it concluded the differences were so egregious they warranted a criminal complaint.

In one discrepancy, one of the defendants clearly plead innocent to the charges, but the translator – after tampering with more than half of the testimony of the defendant – changed the defendants testimony to amount to an admission of guilt.

The translator (with a criminal background) never provided any explanation for having tampered with the testimony. Hungarian prosecutors are calling for a suspended prison sentence.

(image an illustration)