Prosecutors charge 9 members of Ligetvédők

Prosecutors have leveled charges against nine individuals from the environmental activist group Ligetvédők who allegedly obstructed works at a construction site in Budapest City Park last year, reports Index.hu.

According to a statement issued by Budapest Attorney General Tibor Ibolya through state wire service MTI, the nine activists obstructed construction works initiated as part of the Liget Budapest museum project using “extremely anti-social, violent behavior” on July 6, 2016. The indictment alleges the activists kicked, hit and toppled boards blocking access to the site and toppled a closed gate.

Prosecutors of the 14th and 16th districts of Budapest accuse the nine of truculence committed at a public event, and recommend to the Central District Court of Pest a sentence of community service.

On July 6 last year the temporary headquarters of Ligetvédők, the civil group endeavoring to protect Budapest’s City Park from planned construction developments, was besieged by police. The company responsible for the construction issued a statement on the same day, announcing the start of demolition works. The company said the municipal clerk had authorized it to take over the area. Within an hour more than 200 police appeared and started emptying the building. The majority of activists left but a few chained themselves to the fence or huge concrete blocks, with some climbing onto the rooftop.