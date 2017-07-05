Referendum on salary of state company CEOs is legal, rules Curia

The Curia, Hungary’s highest court, decided Tuesday that it is possible to hold a referendum on limiting the salary of state company CEOs, reports Hungarian news site index.hu.

The referendum question, proposed by former Politics Can Be Different (LMP) MP and political activist Gábor Vágó (pictured), was initially rejected by the National Election Commission (NVB) on the grounds that it was unclear in its wording.

The proposed question is as follows:

“Do you agree that the yearly income of persons who have an employment relationship with a business organization in the public domain should not exceed the yearly sum of the President’s honorarium?”

The NVB refused to verify the question on May 2 because, according to the commission, the phrases “income” and “employment relationship” are not precise enough.

However, the Curia decided that the NVB had made a mistake by not verifying the question on those grounds, according to the statement issued by the Curia on Tuesday through the state news agency (MTI).

Vágó told index.hu that three additional questions are waiting for the Curia’s verdict. These concern the abolition of the residency bond law, legal remedy in corruption cases rejected by prosecutors, and one that would bind the validity of state and council contracts to an online-accessible copy of the contracts.

According to Vágó, the Curia will decide before July 18, the beginning of the judges’ holiday, and he will coordinate with political parties this week about collecting signatures to initiate any referendum.