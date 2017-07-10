Report shows crime rate increase in 2016

290,779 registered crimes were committed in Hungary in 2016 – up by 10,000 from 2015 but 40,000 fewer than in 2014, reports pro-government daily Magyar Hirlap.

According to statistics released by the Prosecutor General’s office, 34 people were sentenced to life imprisonment last year while 25,363 were sentenced to prison for shorter durations. 17,658 people were held in incarceration in Hungary last year.

Property crimes such as theft, embezzlement and fraud accounted for the majority of registered crimes, with 155,667 such acts committed in 2016, 3,661 of them with violence.

There were 11,609 registered violent crimes and 226 murders.