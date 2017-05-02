Századvég nets HUF 800 million for three months of studies on immigration crisis

Shortly after being awarded an HUF 6 billion (USD 21 million) contract for advisory services in 2015, the Ministry of National Development awarded the Századvég consortium (made up of the Századvég Foundation and Századvég Economic Research Corporation) another last-minute HUF 790 million contract to help the government conduct studies related to solving the refugee crisis. The valuable contract reportedly covered three months work.

Under the original HUF 6 billion contract, the Századvég consortium would have been responsible for performing consulting work related to national defense, security policy, law enforcement, public safety, foreign policy, “strategic research papers backed-up by social science research,” and “strategic advisory services backed-up with policy research.” According to hvg.hu, the last-minute additional contract was unnecessary as the previously awarded HUF 6 billion contract would have covered all of Századvég’s work on the refugee crisis.

Hvg.hu tried to obtain those studies from the Ministry of National Development, but the ministry has refused to hand over the documents. The Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (TASZ) has filed a lawsuit against the ministry, but the court has not yet reached a decision.

Századvég, his Majesty’s “think-tank”

The Századvég consortium can best be described as the Fidesz party’s in-house “consulting” service, providing analysis, polling, research, and advisory services for the Hungarian government.

For example, after the government has blanketed the country in propaganda for months (in some cases well over a year), Századvég’s polls have found that the majority of Hungarians hate immigrants, or that Hungarians don’t like George Soros, aligning public opinion with the government’s propaganda messages.

Századvég also cooperates with EchoTV on programming. That television station was recently acquired by Lőrinc Mészáros, the rags-to-riches mayor of Felcsút many believe to be Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s financial frontman.

In 2016, the Prime Minister’s Office was ordered by Hungary’s highest court to turn over some 77,000 pages of Századvég “research” to journalist Hajnalka Joó. Much of the 77,000 pages of studies turned out to be a hodgepodge of fluff content, size 36 font, and unnecessarily large diagrams.

The quality of Századvég’s work for the government came as no surprise to those who, in 2014, read that economist Tamás Mellár resigned from his post as research director at Századvég and called the think-tank a “money-laundering factory.”

Századvég quickly fired back with a lawsuit — and lost.

In late 2015, Századvég director András Lánczi (who has since been appointed rector of Corvinus University) gave a shocking interview to pro-government daily Magyar Idők.

“What they call corruption is, in all practicality, Fidesz’s main policy,” Lánczi told the daily.

In the same interview, Lánczi felt compelled to assert that think-tank Századvég “is not some ad hoc brigade that was formed to steal public funds” and “the national and state interests have been trampled by the public’s right to know.”