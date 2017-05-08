Tuzson: Brussels is attacking Hungary with rebuttal to ‘National Consultation’

Bence Tuzson (above), an undersecretary with the propaganda wing of the Prime Minister’s Office, has told Hungary’s state-run media that the European Commission’s point-by-point rebuttal of Hungary’s “Let’s Stop Brussels” National Consultation questionnaire amounts to an attack on the country mounted from Brussels. Tuzson said the EC’s response is a ploy meant to interfere in Hungary’s domestic affairs.

Tuzson touted the success of the National Consultation by claiming that the government has already received some 900,000 responses.

But the National Consultation was sent out to more than 8 million voters in Hungary, and problems have arisen about verifying the authenticity of the completed questionnaires. The online version of the survey has been shown to be wide open to abuse: respondents can fill it out without any verification of their identity, and can do so an unlimited number of times.

According to Magyar Nemzet, this lack of verifiable responses may mean that tens of thousands of questionnaires are forged. The prime minister’s propaganda office has not yet responded to the paper’s questions about the inherent risks of fraud.