Union of municipal workers goes on two-hour strike

Thousands of municipal employees staged a two-hour strike from 8 a.m. on Monday, organized by the Union for Hungarian Civil Servants, Public Servants, and Public Servant Providers (MKKSZ), reports Index.hu.

MKKSZ president Mrs Péter Boros said the strikes were planned to take place at more than 100 locations around the country. The union is demanding that employees of municipalities receive raises in proportion with the government’s increase to the minimum wage.

Pro-government daily Magyar Idők reports that the government is keen on resolving the wage concerns, but several factors are complicating any progress. Minister Overseeing the Office of the Prime Minister János Lázár says that because municipal workers are employed by municipalities (not the state), it is the responsibility of municipalities to address wage issues affecting their employees.

Magyar Idők reports that a decision matter may come as early as this autumn.