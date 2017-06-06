Union of Public Servants plans a strike in July

The Union of Hungarian Public Servants and Public Service Workers (MKKSZ) announced at a press conference Tuesday that it will launch a strike on July 17 if it cannot settle an agreement with the government over pay raises for administration employees, council employees and other public servants, reports index.hu based on a Hungarian state news agency (MTI) report.

According to president of the MKKSZ Mrs Péter Boros, out of 610,000 public employees, some 200,000 have not received a pay raise in the last 8-10 years. MKKSZ began organizing the strike in coordination with unions of the Hungarian State Treasury to benefit those workers. MKKSZ says it is still eager to negotiate with the government and wishes to settle an agreement before the National Assembly adopts the 2018 budget, Boros added.

MKKSZ is demanding a 50 percent base wage raise over three years for those workers who are not affected by the 2017 general pay raise, or were left out of pay raises for their specific fields and are not the subjects of Hungary’s career law. They also demand for this year’s raise to meet at least the percentage of the 2017 raise of the guaranteed minimum wage.

The government decided to withdraw its plan for a general pay raise in the public sector at the end of 2015 and adopted a new law that excludes council workers from any general pay raise.