University of Dunaújváros contracts Beijing-based headhunter firm to recruit Chinese students

Beijing-based company Beijing L&J Education Technology Co. Ltd. has been awarded a contract worth an estimated HUF 486.7 million (USD 1.82 million) to recruit Chinese students for the University of Dunaújváros, reports Magyar Nemzet.

The exact sum of the contract is still unclear since the headhunter company will receive additional commissions based on the number of students who apply. The university will reportedly only pay the full commission to the Chinese company after applying students have paid the full tuition fee and handed in all the documents required for residing and studying in Hungary.

According to the contract, Beijing L&J will only receive the 35 percent commission fee per student if more than 15 Chinese students successfully apply in the first year. The university invites Chinese students to both its bachelor and masters courses.

When all costs to students are accounted for, masters students would pay roughly USD 7,500 to the University of Dunaújváros. Assuming that 15 students will indeed apply through Beijing L&J, and all of them choose the masters degree program, the university would still only net around USD 112,500, nowhere near the USD 1.82 million commission fee of Beijing L&J.

The University of Dunaújváros also tries to recruit Chinese students through official partnerships. One week before contracting Beijing L&J, the university hosted a delegation of Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and negotiated a partnership.