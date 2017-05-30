Venice Commission won’t issue opinion on Lex CEU until October

According to a report by news site hvg.hu, the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe also known as the European Commission for Democracy Through Law, will only make a determination on the legality of Hungary’s modifications to its higher education law in October.

The issue of the higher education law, known as Lex CEU, was put before the Venice Commission for evaluation after the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called on Hungary to halt implementation of the law in late April. The council also called for the suspension of parliamentary debate for a Fidesz-sponsored law on NGOs. The Hungarian government rejected the council’s findings, and refused to withdraw or amend either piece of legislation.

HVG sources within Central European University, the American university in Budapest which faces closure under certain elements of the law, informed the news site that a decision by the Venice Commission could be expected in October, which the commission confirmed.

Press officer for the Venice Commission Panos Kakaviatos told HVG that the commission would hold negotiations with Hungary’s justice minister László Trócsányi in mid-June on the bill on NGOs. A determination on Lex CEU, however, would only be made in the commission’s plenary session in mid-October, Kakaviatos said.

CEU sources say they expect some kind of statement on the law from the commission before the October session.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement last week in which he expressed his willingness “to resolve this matter and to initiate discussions with the Hungarian government without delay.” Negotiations between the state of New York and the Hungarian government have not yet been scheduled as Hungary continues to insist on negotiations with the US federal government, something the US Department of State says it has no authority to do.