Vladimir Putin to be awarded honorary citizenship of the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen will award honorary citizenship to Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports nepszava.hu.

President Putin will be awarded the honorary citizenship in the Parliament during his visit to the 2017 World Judo Championships in Budapest on Monday.

According to the initial plan, Putin would have been awarded the honorary citizenship at the University of Debrecen. Reportedly, the Counter Terrorism Centre (TEK) had already started to search the university campus in order to secure it for Putin’s arrival when the Russian President canceled his visit and chose to stay in the capital.

According to napi.hu’s information, the University of Debrecen decided to award Putin the honorary citizenship because “both the Hungarian government and the Russian Federation bestowed a prominent role to the University of Debrecen in the Paks II investment”.

The Russian President is coming to Budapest to attend the 2017 World Judo Championships at the invitation of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. It will be Putin’s second visit to Hungary this year.