Disappointing turnout for new far-right movement

On Saturday, at roughly the same time Budapest celebrated its largest ever Pride parade (an estimated 22,000 people attended the march), a group of some 200-300 “radical nationalists” assembled in the Budapest suburb of Vecsés to witness the creation of a new far-right movement — “Force and Determination”.

The new movement

Three pillars of the new radical movement are the Outlaws’ Army (Betyársereg), the Érpatak Model Nationwide Network (Érpataki Modell Országos Hálózata) and the Identitárius Association of College Students (Identitárius Egyetemisták Szövetsége), commonly referred to as “Identitesz”.

All three groups are established in Hungary’s far-right scene. Outlaws’ Army is an extremely violent extremist group. The Érpatak Model group is comprised primarily of municipal leaders in rural Hungary who share the same vision for a far-right racist social order. Identitesz is a newer movement of fascist college students founded in September 2015.

Balázs László, leader of Identitesz, warned attendees of what he perceives to be a great demographic problem: Arab and African migrants procreate more than European couples.

“And let’s consider Hungary,” he continued, “where one in five children in elementary schools are gypsy kids. In other words, once this generation grows up in 15 to 20 years, gypsies will make up 20 percent of Hungary’s population and our numbers will continue to decrease. The kinds of problems this will cause for the country are already being seen in Eastern Hungary.”

“We are declaring war against against liberalism. They are our main enemies,” Zsolt Tyirityán, presumed leader of the Betyársereg, told attendees.

Later, in an interview with HírTV, Tyirityán said he agrees with the government’s strong stand on the migrant issue, and the action taken against “various deviant movements that are weakening the country’s security and undermining the conditions of the public.”

Tyirityán later clarified his use of “deviant movements” and explained that he was referring to civil and human rights groups.