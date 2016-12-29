János Áder agrees to serve second term as President of Hungary

Hungarian President János Áder has agreed to serve a second five year term as President of the (Republic of) Hungary.

Less than a month ago it was reported that Áder was not interested in a second term, having allegedly agreed to serve one term as President, and that Áder would be succeeded by Zoltán Balog, the Minister for Human Resources.

In a statement given to MTI, Áder attributed his change of heart in part to his Christian faith.

“The occasion of the first request (that I serve as president) was during the quiet of Easter. Now it was the peace of Christmas that helped me evaluate things perspicaciously and make a decision” said Áder.

He said that his responsibilities as president would include overseeing the exercise of constitutional control, protecting the natural environment, strengthening a sense of social obligation on the part of future generations, and representing Hungarian interests internationally.