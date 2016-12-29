The Budapest Beacon

You are here: Home / News In Brief / János Áder agrees to serve second term as President of Hungary

János Áder agrees to serve second term as President of Hungary

by

Hungarian President János Áder has agreed to serve a second five year term as President of the (Republic of) Hungary.

Less than a month ago it was reported that Áder was not interested in a second term, having allegedly agreed to serve one term as President, and that Áder would be succeeded by Zoltán Balog, the Minister for Human Resources.

In a statement given to MTI, Áder attributed his change of heart in part to his Christian faith.

“The occasion of the first request (that I serve as president) was during the quiet of Easter. Now it was the peace of Christmas that helped me evaluate things perspicaciously and make a decision” said Áder.

He said that his responsibilities as president would include overseeing the exercise of constitutional control, protecting the natural environment, strengthening a sense of social obligation on the part of future generations, and representing Hungarian interests internationally.

Facebook