Government to spend $66 million creating over 100 shooting ranges

The government will spend more than HUF 17 billion (USD 66 million) creating over 100 shooting ranges across the country in coming years, reports Magyar Nemzet.

According to a government resolution published in the government’s official gazette (Magyar Közlöny) on Tuesday, HUF 17 billion is to be allocated from the 2017 and 2018 budgets to establishing 40 shooting ranges across the country. In a second phase of the plan, the government will spend HUF 1.2 billion (USD 4.6 million) on preparing construction plans for an additional 67 ranges.

According to the resolution – authored by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán – the planned shooting ranges must be established on state-owned properties. Minister of Defense István Simicskó has already been tasked with inspecting possible sites for the shooting ranges and negotiating with municipal councils on their construction.

It is still unknown whether this program will be linked to an earlier plan of establishing shooting ranges in schools.