National Assembly accepts “Taygetus law”

The National Assembly has modified a law which exempted students with learning disabilities from being graded in specific subjects. The modifications passed with 112 yes and 56 no votes, reports index.hu.

The modification, mocked as “Taygetus law” by the opposition and NGOs (after a Greek mountain from which ancient Spartans are said to have thrown undesirable children), will allow students with mild dyslexia and dyscalculia (difficulty in learning or comprehending arithmetic) to be graded along with other students beginning in 2018.

“Despite what is written in the justification of the modification, children with learning disabilities do not have difficulties in learning because they do not want to learn. However, the government hopes that this step will make students, parents and teachers more motivated in tackling difficulties,” president of Democratic Union of Pedagogues László Mendrey told Népszava, adding that the abolition of the exemption “is a total pedagogical blunder.”

According to the Civil Public Education Platform, a coalition of education-focused NGOs, the step endangers the successful careers of tens of thousands of students since “[the law] is disadvantageous for those students as well who perform perfectly well in most of the subjects, but do not develop as expected in others (for example, if they have mild dysgraphia and they learn to write continuously slower than their peers.) If they are not exempted, they might fail a class, although with patience and and an appropriate development plan these difficulties could be overcome.”

Another drastic aspect of the modification is that beginning next year, if there is no available professional nearby, teachers without extra qualifications could teach children with mild intellectual disabilities instead of special education teachers, Népszava reports.

Although the Ministry of Human Resources initiated coordination with NGOs, the Ministry did not take into account any of the recommendations received from them. According to Mendrey, the government’s long-term intention with the modification is to channel even more poorly performing students into vocational schools. This move fits perfectly into Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s idea of a “Work-Based Society” in which only the lucky few are entitled to graduate from upper education, while the rest must stick to learning a trade.