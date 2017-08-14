State company CEOs paid huge premiums in 2016

Heads of state-owned companies received 10 to 80 percent of their annual salaries as a premium in 2016, reports Magyar Nemzet.

The government paid premiums to the heads of all state-owned companies except the Hungarian Export-Import Bank (Eximbank) and the Hungarian National Trade House, whose leaders have not received bonuses or premiums of any kind since 2015, according to the parliamentary undersecretary of the Ministry of National Development, János Fónagy’s written statement.

Both the technical deputy CEO of Northern-Transdanubia Waterworks and the technical CEO of the Duna Waterworks received premiums equal to 80 percent of their base salary, however as this information is not disclosed to the public, it is impossible to calculate the exact amount of their premiums.

Magyar Nemzet estimates that the government disbursed some HUF 23.6 million (USD 91,000) among leaders of the Hungarian State Railways (MÁV). MÁV CEO Ilona Dávid received a premium equal to 10 percent of her HUF 60 million (USD 231,000) annual base salary. Deputy CEOs received premiums ranging from HUF 1.8 million to 3 million (USD 6,900-11,550), while legal and security directors received 20 percent premiums of between HUF 2.1 million and 3.6 million (USD 8,080-13,850).

CEO of the Hungarian Postal Service Zoltán Illés, appointed in August 2016, received a HUF 5 million (USD 19,250) premium after just five months of service.

Magyar Nemzet notes that in 2013 Prime Minister Viktor Orbán feigned outrage over huge premiums disbursed among the heads of state-owned companies. The government then swiftly ordered the heads to pay back the sum of their premiums that exceeded HUF 2 million (USD 7,700).

The matter of salaries and premiums of state-owned companies is divisive. Some argue that given Hungary’s economic situation and the often poor quality of service provided by state companies compared to private ones, the salary of CEOs of the former should be capped. Others argue that keeping these state salaries low would make these positions less appealing to trained professionals, thus eventually leading to a further decline in the quality of service. This calls into question the success of opposition parties’ latest referendum initiative on limiting state CEO salaries.