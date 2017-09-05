Prominent public figures get behind push to bring the euro to Hungary

New center-right party Polgári Világ (Civil World) has released the names of numerous prominent public figures who are lending their support to the party’s push to introduce the euro as Hungary’s currency, Magyar Nemzet reports.

Polgári Világ announced after its official registration in August that its first political action would be to initiate a national referendum on introducing the euro in Hungary. The party handed in the referendum question to the National Election Office for verification in mid-August:

“Do you agree that, in favor of Hungary’s joining the Eurozone, the National Assembly must oblige the government through legislative measures to officially request Hungary’s acceptance into the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II) system?”

According to a recent statement from the party, “our return to the European mainstream is of decisive significance. Today, a tool and a symbol of this is the introduction of the euro as soon as possible. This opinion is shared by several public thinkers who are lending their names to our initiative for introducing the euro.”

Among those public figures supporting Polgári Világ’s referendum initiative are: