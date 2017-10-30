2.7 times more refugees granted subsidiary protection status in 2017 than last year

Hungary has admitted far more asylum-seekers under both subsidiary protection and temporary protection this year than in 2016, but is granting even fewer applicants refugee status than in previous years, reports mno.hu.

As the government’s feverish anti-immigration rhetoric heats up ahead of the 2018 general election, Hungary’s Office of Immigration and Nationality (BÁH) released data from September which shows that 730 foreign nationals had received subsidiary protection from the Hungarian state so far in 2017, an enormous jump compared to the 271 in all of 2016. According to the BÁH website, a person may be admitted for subsidiary protection if he or she does not qualify as a refugee but there is reason to suspect that, if returned to his or her country of origin, they would face a real risk of suffering serious harm and are unable or unwilling to avail himself or herself of the protection of that country. The status of those under subsidiary protection is re-evaluated every three years.

The number of people receiving temporary protected status also jumped from 7 to 73 since 2016. The status of these asylum-seekers is re-evaluated each year but can be extended.

Those receiving full refugee status, however, decreased from 154 in 2016 to 75 so far this year.

The number of asylum requests decreased dramatically since 2016: last year, more than 26,000 requests were registered with Hungarian authorities, while by September this year that number had decreased to only 2,725. Some 40 percent of applicants were Afghan, and around 40 percent were Kurds living either in Syria or Iraq, where heavy fighting has continued against the Islamic State (ISIS).