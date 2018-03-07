40 parties to run national party lists in April 8th general election

On Tuesday National Election Committee (NVB) chairman András Patyi publicly drew names to determine the sequential order in which some 40 parties will appear on the ballot for national lists in the upcoming general election.

On April 8th Hungarians will cast two votes—one for an individual candidate in the electoral district in which they reside and one for a national party list.

Only parties running a minimum of 27 individual candidates in Budapest and nine counties may run a national party list.

The parties and the local government were drawn at the same time owing to an administrative mistake. After striking the 13 so-called local governments from the list, the ballot for national party lists will be as follows:

1 – Lendülettel Magyarországért (Zestful for Hungary)

2 – Haladó Magyarországért Párt (Party for an Advanced Hungary)

3 – Sportos és Egészséges Magyarországért Párt (Party for a Sporty and Healthy Hungary)

4 – Hajrá Magyarország! Párt (Go Hungary! Party)

5 – Együtt a Magyar Kisebbségekért És Hátrányos Helyzetűekért Párt (Together for Hungarian Minorities and the Disadvantaged Party)

6 – Momentum Mozgalom (Momentum Movement)

7 – Demokratikus Koalíció (Democratic Coalition)

8 – A Mi Pártunk – IMA (The Our Party – IMA)

9 – Szegény Emberek Magyarországért Párt (Poor People for Hungary).

10 – Közös Nevező 2018 (Common Ground 2018)

11 – Európai Roma Keresztények Jobblétéért Demokratikus Párt (European Roma Christians for Better Living Standards Democratic Party)

12 – Összefogás Párt (Solidarity Party)

13 – Magyar Kétfarkú Kutya Párt (Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party)

14 – Demokrata Párt (Democratic Party)

15 – Magyar Szocialista Párt – Párbeszéd Magyarországért Párt (Hungqrian Socialist Party – Dialogue for Hungary)

16 – Iránytű Párt (Compass Party)

17 – Magyar Igazság és Élet Pártja (Hungarian Truth and Life Party)

18 – Értünk-Értetek – A Hiteles Párt (For Us-For You — The Credible Party)

19 – Közösen Egymásért Demokratikus Néppárt (Together for One Another Democratic People’s Party)

20 – Nemzeti Együttműködés és Megbékélés Párt (National Cooperation and Reconciliation Party)

21 – Magyarországi Cigánypárt (Hungarian Gypsy Party)

22 – Fidesz-Magyar Polgári Szövetség – Kereszténydemokrata Néppárt (Fidesz-Hungarian Civil Alliance – Christian Democratic People’s Party)

23 – NET Párt (NET Party)

24 – Jobbik Magyarországért Mozgalom (Jobbik Movement for Hungary)

25 – Magyarországon Élő Dolgozó És Tanuló Emberek Pártja (The Party of Workers and Students Living in Hungary)

26 – Szegényekért Párt (For the Poor Party)

27 – Magyar Munkáspárt (Hungarian Workers Party)

28 – Együtt – A Korszakváltók Pártja (Together – the Epoch Change Party)

29 – Családok Pártja (The Party of Families)

30 – Független Kisgazda-, Földmunkás és Polgári Párt (Independent Small Holders, Agricultural Workers and Civil Party)

31 – Elégedett Magyarországért Mozgalom (Movement for a Satisifed Hungary)

32 – Minden Szegényért Párt (The Party for All Poor People)

33 – Lehet Más a Politika (Politics Can Be Different)

34 – Összefogás a Civilekért Párt (Solidary for Civil Organizations Party)

35 – Tenni Akarók Magyarországi Pártja (I Want to Act Hungarian Party)

36 – Tenni Akarás Mozgalom (The Movement of Those Wanting to Act)

37 – A Haza Pártja (The Homeland Party)

38 – Alternatív Magyar Néppárt (The Alternative Hungarian People’s Party)

39 – Rend és Elszámoltatás Párt (Order and Reckoning Party)

40 – Kell az Összefogás Párt (Solidarity is Needed Party)

National party list candidates may only enter parliament if their parties win at least 5 percent of the vote. In the case of joint national party lists, as in the case of Fidesz-KDNP and MSZP-Dialogue for Hungary, 10 percent of the vote is required for candidates to enter parliament from national lists.