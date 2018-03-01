More than 500 academics sign petition denouncing gov’t for attacking professor and targeting civil society

Valázs.hu reports that more than 500 academics have signed a petition condemning the government’s attacks against professor Attila Melegh (pictured), academic freedom and civil society.

This story does much to illustrate how pro-government propaganda outlets work in tandem with Hungary’s ruling party to unduly target those critical of government policies.

The story starts back in 2015, before the refugee crisis hit Hungary. Back then, in an interview with Origo.hu, sociologist and migration expert Melegh was cited by the pro-government daily as having said that immigrants arriving to Hungary are better than Hungarians themselves.

This statement, while not in quotes, appears to have been taken out of context. Valázs.hu writes that Melegh was referring to data gathered prior to 2015 which found that immigrants to Hungary were on average more educated and more active in the Hungarian labor force than Hungarians themselves. Melegh reportedly based these statements on data from Hungary’s 2011 census.

On January 23, 2018 – almost three years later – Origo published another article naming the migration expert as a member of the Hungarian Association for Migrants (Menedék Migránsokat Segítő Egyesület) supervisory board, then citing his statements from 2015.

In this 2018 article, Origo writes: “The supervisory board member of the Hungarian Association for Migrants says immigration is a good thing because people are arriving from all over who are better than Hungarians. This is the same ‘Sorosista’ organization where LMP co-chair Bernadett Szél spread her wings.”

One day later, on January 24, Fidesz parliament group spokesman János Halász held a press conference where he said: “The statements of the supervisory board member of the George Soros-sponsored Menedék [Association for Migrants] are outrageous and unacceptable and serve as evidence of what the Soros organizations are working on.”

“It’s clearer than day what these [organizations] are preparing for,” Halász reportedly said. “If we don’t stop the Soros Plan, this is what awaits Hungary. They want to turn us into an immigrant country where it will be good if Hungarian people are tolerated. We won’t allow this to happen. We want a Hungarian Hungary, and that’s why the Stop Soros package of bills that Fidesz’s parliamentary group supports is so important.”

A few weeks later, in his state of the nation address, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán took it one step further, and said: “Here we have the type of European intellectual ideologues who are constantly working on changing Europe. A good example of this is the Soros organization activist who said that people are arriving from all over who are better than the Hungarians….From their perspective, migrants are made of better things. It is telling of the Hungarian generosity and tolerance that those who have dedicated their lives to carry out this plan can exist unharmed and happily in Hungary.”

The long and drawn-out process of (what appears to be the deliberate) misconstruing a professor’s statements so as to rally xenophobic sentiments in Hungarian society was too much for the academic world. The attacks on Melegh and civil society prompted more than 500 academics to sign a petition denouncing the government’s behavior.

“We hold the search for truth, freedom to research, the ability of civil society to self organize, and the support of those in need to be important social values worthy of protection,” the petition reads. “We reject fear-mongering and the politics of hate that disregard these values and undermine the public’s trust in academia and civil society. We stand with sociologist Attila Melegh, whose factual statements and relationship with a civil society organization have been taken out of context as part of a political campaign.”