The Hungarian Social Forum (Magyar Szociális Fórum), an advocacy group, reports that 81 people have frozen to death since autumn 2017. The most recent victim to the cold passed away Monday on Kerepesi St. in the doorway of a grocery store.

Citing figures by Central Statistical Office (KSH), Népszava reports that on average 250 people froze to death in Hungary annually between 2006 and 2016. In other words, the population of a village has perished due to exposure.

Menhely Foundation director Zoltán Aknai says there is a spike in visitors to overnight shelters during the winter. He adds that such shelters are operating around 80 percent occupancy nationally, but that there are shelters that are fully-occupied in certain regions.

Habitat for Humanity spokesperson Boglárka Farkas tells Népszava that two-thirds of those who die as a result of the cold weather perish in homes that have no heating. The most at-risk groups are the elderly and the poor, she says.