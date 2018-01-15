Ahmed H. did not incite the crowd at Röszke according to surveillance footage

Ahmed H. was not responsible for the violence that erupted at the Röszke border crossing in September 15 according to a 40-page transcript of more than four hours of silent surveillance camera footage acquired by Magyar Nemzet.

Syrian-born Cypriot Ahmed H. was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the first-degree court for allegedly committing an act of terror by inciting violence against Hungarian riot police at the height of the migrant crisis on the Serbian border in September 2015. The case is currently being retried after it was found that his testimony had been altered by a court interpreter.

According to the 40-page document, in the hour before the asylum-seekers dismantled a cordon and started throwing objects at the riot police, Ahmed H. is rarely seen in the footage. It is not the accused but obviously another man who addresses the asylum-seekers and leads the charge against the cordon.

The document also confirms Ahmed H.’s earlier statement, according to which he appeared in front of the riot police only to try to calm the crowd and negotiate with police personnel, although he admits to subsequently throwing objects at the riot police after they responded to a few objects being thrown at them by attacking the crowd with tear gas and water cannon. According to the document obtained by the conservative daily, the defendant has admitted to throwing objects at the police.

The document states that Ahmed H. cannot be seen in the later stages of the attack against the cordon. At the end of the recording, Ahmed H. can be seen cleaning rubble from the road and escorting injured people to the riot police.

A Szeged court sentenced him in December 2016 to 10 years in prison, a ruling that provoked outcry from civil-rights advocacy groups. Many argued that the whole Ahmed H. case is just a show trial, supporting the government’s increasingly xenophobic anti-migration propaganda that depicts all illegal migrants as potential terrorists.

Some critics, including this publication, have accused the government of deliberately engineering a situation that resulted in riot police and anti-terrorist commandoes assaulting migrants with rubber batons and tear gas in full view of the Hungarian state media, with government international spokesman Zoltán Kovács conveniently on hand. A number of western world reporters were wounded in the clash, some seriously.

In June 2017, the Szeged appeals court, citing inconsistent evidence in the original trial, ordered the retrial of the case. In turn, former Fidesz member Chief Prosecutor Péter Polt turned to the highest court of Hungary, the Curia, arguing that the Szeged court of appeals should have made a final decision at the end of the appeals hearing to correct the mistakes it objected to from the first trial.

Although the Curia deemed the appeals court decision unlawful, it had no legal consequences for the retrial. The retrial of Ahmed H.’s case is still under way in Szeged. The surveillance camera footage was presented to the court on Friday.