AIDS cases nearly tripled between 2005 and 2015

Although well below the European average, the number of HIV infections in Hungary nearly tripled between 2005 and 2015 according to a recent report issued by the European Commission, reports vg.hu.

According to official records, in 2005 only one for every hundred thousand people living in Hungary were infected with AIDS. This number increased to 2.7 for every hundred thousand by 2015.

Presently over 1,800 Hungarians are being treated for AIDS. Experts believe this amounts to only 30-50 percent of those infected with the disease.

Last year the National Health Insurance Fund Manager (NEAK) reportedly spent HUF 7.1 billion (USD 27.3 million) caring for such patients. According to the online daily, an additional HUF 1 million per infected patient was allocated for their treatment in 2017.