Arton Capital break-in might have been an inside job

A report by index.hu suggests that the burglary in April of the Budapest office of Arton Capital, one of a handful of companies awarded the right to take part in Hungary’s controversial and highly lucrative residency bond program, may have been an inside job.

Some EUR 1.5 million in cash and a large quantity of important documents related to the bond program were reported stolen from the 6th district office on the night of April 7. According to index.hu, the burglars, who have not been caught, appear to have entered the building with their own keys, and may have even known the code for disabling the alarm system. Moreover, they appear to have known exactly where the safe (which was secretly built into a wall) was located, as well as the drawer in the safe where cash was held. The location of the private servers on which data concerning the bond program also appears to have been known by the burglars.

All this, Index argues, indicates that the burglars had intimate knowledge of the workings of the Arton Capital office.

The same office had been burgled previously when some EUR 16,000 was stolen and Arton Capital’s vice-president, the Bulgarian-origin Radostina Balogh, mobilized his connections in the police and organized polygraph tests for all of the company’s employees. (Balogh, incidentally, was a university classmate of propaganda minister Antal Rogán, who was responsible for running the residency bond scheme.) One particular foreign employee did not do well on the test, but in the end was not charged with any crime and maintained his position within Arton Capital. After the much larger burglary in April, police once again sought this employee in connection with the crime, but he was ultimately not determined to be a suspect.

More than 1,000 witnesses have been interviewed about the burglary in April, most of them having been triangulated by police using their mobile phones as having been in the vicinity when the crime was committed. Still, no suspects have been identified.