Ask and ye shall receive: Gov’t extends National Consultation deadline at Fidesz request

Spokesman for Fidesz’s parliamentary delegation János Halász said in a Thursday press conference that his party would request that the government extend the deadline for returning the questionnaires for the so-called “Soros Plan” National Consultation until December 1. Halász claimed that a record number (some 1.7 million) had already returned the questionnaires, and hundreds of thousands were still coming in, necessitating the extension so that “everyone can give their opinion.” The deadline for returning the questionnaires was Friday, November 24.

Only an hour and a half later, the government made a statement through the Government Information Center:

“Since the citizens are continuing to send back a large number of questionnaires, the government is extending the submission deadline by one week. Therefore, the responses can be submitted until December 1 (next Friday). The extension is also justified by a European Parliament decision last week to begin executing the [migrant] settlement program. We would like to ensure everyone’s chance through the consultation to express their opinion about this.”