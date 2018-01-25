ATV, Hír TV and TV2 make decision on whether to air political ads during 2018 general election campaign

Photo: Fortepan/RÁDIÓ ÉS TELEVÍZIÓ ÚJSÁG

Television broadcasters ATV, TV2 and Hír TV have also decided on whether to provide free ad spots for political advertisements during the campaign for the April 8 general election. We reported yesterday that Hungary’s largest commercial television broadcaster, RTL Klub, had announced it would be taking part in the campaign.

Per 24.hu,

According to 24.hu, media regulations adopted during the second Orbán government (2010-2014) stipulate that state media outlets M1, Duna TV and Kossuth Rádió must air the political advertisements of all opposition parties running a national list in the general election free of charge. Nationally-accessible commercial television stations are allowed to decide for themselves whether they wish to take part in the campaign in such a manner. Political ads cannot be aired on television in exchange for anything — they must be aired for free. Commercial broadcasters have until February 17 to decide whether they will take part in the campaign.