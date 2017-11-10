Bernadett Szél barred from giving lecture at Budapest’s Corvinus University

Politics Can Be Different (LMP) prime ministerial candidate Bernadett Szél was barred from giving a lecture at Budpest’s Corvinus University, reports index.hu.

Szél was invited by the student organization Economists in Public Policy (KDSZ) to share her party’s public policy vision with regard to public healthcare, education, and the country’s economy.

The event would have been held on November 21 had the university’s leadership not canceled it. Index.hu contacted the Directorate of Communications of Corvinus, which confirmed that the university barred Szél’s event.

The Directorate of Communications argued that “the university is committed to the values of university autonomy, freedom of speech and dialogue” and would always give home to scientific and public policy debates. According to him Szél’s lecture would not have fit into either of these categories.

“So far, we have not provided a place for public campaign events with a party political interest, and will not do so hereafter,” said the university spokesman. Over the years many politicians have been welcomed by the university In 2015 for example, Budapest Mayor István Tarlós was allowed to speak and take questions on any topic.

Corvinus also hosted the debate between Momentum Movement chair András Fekete-Győr and Balázs Fürjes, the government commissioner responsible for the Olympics about holding Olympics in Budapest, during which the withdrawal of the Hungarian application was announced.

The university also hosted two prime ministerial debates, although it was called Budapest University of Economics at the time . One in 1998, between Socialist (MSZP) Prime Minister Gyula Horn and a young Viktor Orbán. Then in 2002, between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his MSZP challenger Péter Medgyessy.

Rector of Corvinus University András Lánczi was appointed in April 2016. Previously Lánci worked as president of the board of the Fidesz-tied think tank Századvég Foundation. At the time of the pro-CEU protests, Lánczi sent a letter to university employees in which he warned them to “refrain yourselves from showing your worldview and political preferences”.