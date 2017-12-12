“Black nurse” condemns Fidesz-KDNP government on HírTV

“People are so oppressed spiritually from poverty and work that they have no respect for others. The current government, I believe, is a dead branch. They would easily walk past a patient lying on the floor or dying next to them. In vain does it call itself a Christian government. That doesn’t mean a thing. It has lost its humanity.”

After a lengthy absence, Hungarian nurse and reluctant civil activist Mária Sándor returned to the public eye by appearing on HírTV’s Egyenesen (Straight) last week, ostensibly to discuss the alleged failure of the government to honor its commitment to increase the minimum wages of public health workers 12 percent in December.

Wearing a white blouse, the former “black nurse” — so named for previous dressing in black in symbolic mourning of the demise of the Hungarian healthcare system — responded to the opening question by reading the following prepared statement:

“I accuse the second and third Fidesz-Christian Democratic government of destroying the Hungarian health system, in part as a result of deliberate dilettantism, and in part as a result of corrupt actions serving selfish interests, through the profligate waste of EU subsidies over the past seven years never to be repeated, which have not been used to treat vulnerable patients or to retain trained health care personnel responsible entrusted with their care, but rather used to develop the institutions. For this reason thousands of doctors and nurses have left the country, even as hundreds of patients with curable illnesses died for no reason. The second and third Fidesz-KDNP governments were given every opportunity to fix Hungarian health care, but it was never their intention to undertake any real, professionally constructive efforts between 2010 and 2016. In this they were assisted by the public health care trade unions called into being to represent the interests of health care professionals and patients, but who always positioned themselves in a manner suitable to the actual conditions under each and every government. In February 2015 a grass roots movement began, at whose headwaters the interest groups positioned themselves and, in the interest of keeping the current government in power, in 2016 began a worthwhile change. But all of this should have started in 2012 at the latest. At present the situation resembles resuscitation of a patient five minutes after he stopped breathing, which may or may not succeed but which will result in permanent damage. None of this would have happened had a responsible Hungarian government actually interested in public health issues and the fate of vulnerable Hungarians been in power.”

When asked by hostess Olga Kálmán the reason for her accusatory speech, the former civil activist explained that the political parties were using the issue of public health care as “part of their election campaign,” and warned that “Hungarian people and society” are “very easily deceived by such matters as wage increases,” in part, she said, because of the failure of the Hungarian press to “properly look into matters.”

She explained that while health care workers having only eight years of education received the same effective wages in December as November, they were, in fact, taking home HUF 200,000 a month after factoring in overtime and wage supplements. She said this amount was HUF 250,000-300,000 a month in the case of certified nurses without university degrees.

Sándor said it was not sufficient to discuss wages, but that it was also necessary to examine how much nurses worked and in what conditions. She said the situation had not changed since Fidesz returned to power in 2010 with regard to terms of the number of patients a nurse can care for and the ratio of patients to nurses.

“In the past seven years they have not improved education, they did not ‘fill up’ the system. They could have done everything, they could have built a new health care system,” she complained.

When asked to speculate as to the government’s incentive to neglect health care, Sándor replied that “dehumanization” had become “characteristic of all Hungarian society,” which she said was “not interested in vulnerable people.”

“People are so oppressed spiritually from poverty and work that they have no respect for others. The current government, I believe, is a dead branch. They would easily walk past a patient lying on the floor or dying next to them. In vain does it call itself a Christian government. That doesn’t mean a thing. It has lost its humanity.”

She said one nurse currently cares for 50 patients. In the case of intensive care, the ratio is three or four patients per nurse whereas in the West it is one to one. However, it is not possible to deny that there has been an increase in wages.

The “black nurse,” who currently works four different jobs, appeared at times to be on the verge of crying. When asked whether she had given up trying to play a public role in public health reform, she responded:

“I am not a leader. I was never a leader. I just stood up for my colleagues. I feel that I did what they required of me. The task of the paid interest groups should sacrifice everything as I did to stand up for the patients and health workers.

“That period has passed. I think the people cannot be mobilized. Everyone is preoccupied with their own problems. Everyone sees their own problems as the most important and does not sacrifice anything for others. I lost everything. For me my profession was everything. As a broken person, but I am not giving up. There will always be a need for nurses who bathe, feed, clean up and who care for people in a humane manner.”