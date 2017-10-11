Bojár: Hungary will leave EU if Orbán and Fidesz are returned to power

“If Fidesz remains in power, this country will be exposed to unimaginable dangers. I have been saying for a few years that this will inevitably lead to Hungary leaving the European Union.” – Gábor Bojár, Graphisoft founder

Graphisoft founder Gábor Bojár is on a mission: he is one of a handful of people in Hungary who openly admits to supporting opposition parties. Earlier this week, we reported that Bojár expressed his disappointment over Momentum’s decision not to cooperate with other opposition parties for the sake of defeating Fidesz in the 2018 national election. Now, he is encouraging anyone with a sense of duty to Hungary to do what they can to defeat Orbán in 2018.

On Tuesday night, Bojár appeared on HírTV’s Egyenesen with Olga Kálmán to discuss his disappointment in Momentum, and to encourage all political actors to see their historical responsibility to spare the country a third consecutive Fidesz-KDNP government.

According to Bojár, the ever-intensifying rhetoric coming out Orbán will inevitably lead to violent conflict. Case in point: the fiasco in Őcsény, where villagers resorted to violent threats and property damage because a local business owner offered up his bed and breakfast to bona fide refugees.

“When the prime minister openly condones truculent acts, he is implicitly encouraging people to commit violent acts,” Bojár said.

“If Fidesz remains in power, this country will be exposed to unimaginable dangers. I have been saying for a few years that this will inevitably lead to Hungary leaving the European Union, but now we are seeing much more serious things happen,” he said.

“Several years ago, Péter Popper prepared a fantastic psychological analysis of Viktor Orbán. In it Popper wrote that the essence of understanding how Orbán operates is to understand that he always needs enemies, that without enemies he feels like a fish on land. We now see how right Péter Popper was. First it was Brussels, now it is George Soros, and sooner or later that, too, will be used up. I am very afraid that this constant enemy-finding will inevitably result in Orbán imposing a great tragedy on this country,” Bojár said.

Bojár also said he would not rule out that Orbán would provoke an armed conflict with Hungary’s neighbors in 2020, on the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Trianon, and that such conflicts could be launched inside those countries as internal conflicts.

Returning to what is at stake in the upcoming upcoming election, Bojár said that any party unwilling to team up with others to defeat Orbán has essentially given up on the next election by putting their party’s own longevity ahead of the future of Hungary.

“I do not want to live out the rest of my life with the guilt of knowing that I could have said something but didn’t,” Bojár said.

“Our historical responsibility is of such great magnitude that if there is only a 5 percent chance that this could work, every democrat and any person who feels responsible for this country must act on that 5 percent chance. That is why I appear in the media. Otherwise, being in the media does me no good, but I will try to do everything to help,” Bojár said.