Budapest homeless service provider has had refugee housing program since 2016

Budapest’s largest homeless service provider has had a dedicated housing program for refugees since 2016, Magyar Nemzet reports.

The Budapest Methodological Centre of Social Policy and Its Institutions (BMSZKI) launched its housing program for refugees in August 2016 after it applied for and won HUF 82.5 million (USD 326,700) from the Ministry of Interior’s Interior Fund. The Interior Fund itself, totaling HUF 9.9 billion (USD 39.1 million), is funded from the European Commission’s Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The EU provides 75 percent funding for projects implemented from AMIF, while member states must provide 25 percent.

Although Magyar Nemzet tried to contact BMSZKI to learn about the exact details of the program, the Fidesz-dominated Budapest City Council did not give permission for the homeless service provider to speak with the conservative print daily. However, it is stated in BMSZKI’s 2016 report that the goal of the program is to help acquire and maintain housing for protected persons.

According to a December 2016 Ministry of Interior instruction on AMIF’s website, the ministry wishes to provide grants for surveying housing conditions of refugees, planning a housing program, financial support covering housing costs and social services. The instruction states that from the grants the ministry wishes to provide housing for 300 refugees until June 30, 2020.

The government has been recently caught in a web of its own lies after it was revealed that, despite the government’s spectacular xenophobic anti-immigration propaganda equating Muslim asylum-seekers with terrorists, last year Hungary accepted some 1,291 refugees.