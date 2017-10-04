CEU reaches agreement with Bard College, awaits answer from Hungarian government

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian government has received documents related to an agreement concluded between Central European University (CEU) in Budapest and Bard College in New York State that could fulfill a requirement of Hungary’s recently-passed higher education law and thus ensure CEU’s continued operation in Hungary.

“The responsible ministry is now examining [these documents],” Szijjártó said on Tuesday. “Based on these, if CEU complies with the higher education law, then it can continue its work in the future as well.”

Szijjártó was referring to a provision of the law, better known as Lex CEU, that was passed in an accelerated procedure in April, and which requires foreign universities operating in Hungary to conduct educational activities on a campus in their country of origin as well.

The passage of the law sparked weeks of street protests in Budapest in spring, and is criticized as an attempt by the government to shut down the private university founded by Hungarian-American financier George Soros.

According to CEU, it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bard College, a private liberal arts college in upstate New York, according to which CEU would “provide educational activities in New York” to fulfill that criterion of the Hungarian law.

“We hope that this MOU, which does not preclude future agreements with other New York-based institutions, helps to provide the basis for a speedy conclusion to this affair,” CEU wrote.

According to a press release from CEU’s press office, following its agreement with Bard College and the Hungarian government’s successful negotiations with the government of the state of New York, it is now in full compliance with Lex CEU and is awaiting a response from the Hungarian government.

“For the last several months, negotiations have continued between New York State and the Government of Hungary regarding CEU’s future in Budapest,” the university wrote. “CEU has deliberately abstained from comment in order to facilitate successful negotiations. […] However, we have been informed that negotiations have created the basis for an agreement. […] We await the Hungarian government’s signature of the agreement and Parliament’s ratification in order to enable CEU to continue operating in Budapest, which has always been our goal.”

Education Minister László Palkovics, however, told ATV that the memorandum of understanding with Bard College alone is not sufficient for fulfilling the conditions of Lex CEU, and no guarantees could be made for when the Hungarian government would sign the agreement with the state of New York.

“Indeed, there is an agreement between CEU […] and Bard,” Palkovics said. “CEU will rent some real-estate or building at Bard College, but that is just one condition [of the law]. Only once they accredit a specific course will they fulfill the criterion. The authority that approved the course in Budapest must also approve that course. That will mean CEU has a course in America. We don’t know of that having happened yet.”