It is up to the Chief Prosecutor to investigate Orbán’s son-in-law

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has found serious irregularities in procurements won by the company of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law István Tiborcz. Now it is up to Hungarian authorities to act upon OLAF’s report, index.hu reports.

As the Budapest Beacon earlier reported, after a two-year investigation into 35 procurements won by Elios Innovatív Zrt. between 2011 and 2015, OLAF recommended the European Commission insist on the repayment of EUR 40 million (USD 48.5 million) of EU funds remitted to the company owned by István Tiborcz, husband of Rahel Orbán, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s eldest daughter.

Business prodigy

Like rags-to-riches billionaire Lőrinc Mészáros, Tiborcz has an uncanny knack for winning public tenders. Co-owned by Tiborcz until 2015, Elios managed to win billions worth of public lighting modernization procurements between 2011 and 2015, even though the company lacked preliminary experience, capital, and adequate human resources.

On one occasion, in a closed procurement, Elios succeeded in winning a contract just HUF 17,000 (USD 67.5) short of HUF 150 million, the limit above which a procurement must be made public. On another occasion, Endre Hamar who was a co-owner of Elios that time, used his consultancy company to prepare the public procurement for the council of Szekszárd later won by Elios.

Move along, nothing to see here

Based on a report that Politics Can Be Different (LMP) filed with the police, the police started an investigation in 2015. However, after one and a half years of investigation, the National Bureau of Investigation (NNI) determined that no crime had been committed. The Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) kept a safe distance from the case.

Despite the magnitude of OLAF’s revelations, the government has yet to comment meaningfully, despite giving the widest publicity possible to another OLAF report detailing irregular contracts connected to the construction of Budapest metro line 4 before Fidesz’s return to power in 2010.

The government’s official statement regarding the case published by spokesman Zoltán Kovács through state news agency MTI reads: “Developing public lighting from EU funds in Hungary is possible since 2004. The OLAF investigation affects the calls for tenders of the public lighting program started by the Bajnai government and later resumed. Hungarian authorities, considering OLAF’s proposals, have already investigated these once in 2015 and 2016. Now, OLAF requests a new investigation. We support this investigation just as we did the previous one. It is appropriate for Hungarian authorities to inspect all of OLAF’s proposals. We consider the application scheme useful because it made the modernization of public lighting possible in many small settlements.” The statement notably lacks any reference to Elios Zrt. or the person of Orbán’s son-in-law.

It is up to Polt

As 444.hu pointed out, the European Union is not able to hold the son-in-law of the prime minister of an EU member state accountable for corruption. OLAF has literally no authority over member states – once it finishes a report all it can do is to send a copy to the affected country’s prosecutor’s office. In theory the recently established European Public Prosecutor’s Office might be able to prosecute cases like this. However, Hungary tactically stayed away from the initiative whose jurisdiction only applies to member states on a voluntary basis.

For the aforementioned reasons, it is now up to Hungarian Chief Prosecutor Péter Polt to prosecute the case. OLAF has already sent the report to the Chief Prosecutor, based on which the former Fidesz member Polt will most likely order an investigation.

Since the Chief Prosecutor’s Office is known for dropping cases that are tied to Fidesz politicians, there is little chance of Tiborcz facing charges any time soon.

Hungarian authorities are known to turn a blind eye when it comes to fraudulent EU funding applications. Between 2013 and 2015, Hungarian authorities responsible for investigating fraud found some sort of error in only 0.9 percent of the various EU grant applications, while OLAF revealed that it had a strong suspicion of misconduct in 3.5 percent of the funding cases, compared to the EU average of 0.4 percent in the same period.

A recent study found that since 2010 Hungary has squandered between USD 8 billion and USD 12 billion on public procurement, much of it funded with EU development funds.