Chief Prosecutor: There is no ongoing investigation about the Azeri slush fund

Chief Prosecutor Péter Polt confirmed that there is no ongoing investigation into the dubious bank transfers to Hungarian bank accounts from an Azeri slush fund that is suspected of being used to polish Azerbaijan’s reputation among European politicians, journalists, and businessmen, reports Magyar Nemzet.

Együtt (Together) independent MP Szabolcs Szabó turned to the Chief Prosecutor on September 20 to find out whether the prosecutor’s office had begun investigating the Azeri slush fund case, and if not, for what reason. Referring to the bank transfers to Hungary which totaled more than USD 7 million and happened at the time of the scandalous extradition of convicted murderer Ramil Safarov to Azerbaijan, Szabó wrote:

“This series of crimes threatens Hungary’s national security and serious suspicion emerged that Hungarian politicians might be involved in the case. It is suspected that the extradition of Ramil Safarov to Azerbaijan might be connected to the bank transfers to Hungary.”

Polt, however, indicated in a written response that his office was not conducting any investigation.

“In the case indicated in your question, there has not been and there is no ongoing criminal procedure at the prosecutor’s office,” Polt’s written answer reads. “I inform Mr. Representative that the operative analysis, evaluation, and forwarding of financial information acquired to facilitate the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism, as well as for the prevention, discovery and prosecution of crimes are within the jurisdiction of the the Anti-money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism Regime of the National Tax and Customs Administration’s Central Command.”

The Chief Prosecutor’s office is known for dropping cases that are tied to Fidesz politicians as fast as possible.