Common Country Movement activists douse ÁSZ HQ in orange paint

Common Country Movement activists led by Márton Gulyás doused the headquarters of the State Audit Office (ÁSZ) in orange paint Wednesday morning in protest over the agency being used as a political tool by Hungary’s ruling party. Gulyás told 444.hu, he expects to be charged with a misdemeanor.

On Sunday Common Country Movement activists hung a sign over the Clark Ádám Square tunnel which read: “Orbán: ÁSZ is in my hands.” (The acronym for the State Audit Office is the same as the word “ace” in Hungarian.)

Gulyás, a well-known civil activist, became a household name in 2017 after his arrest and trial for throwing water-soluble paint-filled plastic bottles at the Presidential Palace in protest of President János Áder signing Lex CEU into law. Following their arrest, Gulyás and fellow activist Gergely Varga were held in custody for three days, put on trial, and sentenced to 300 hours of community service in what can only be described as a show trial.

Shortly thereafter, Gulyás announced the creation of Common Country Movement devoted to the cause of electoral reform. Gulyás said his team of activists would engage in acts of civil disobedience if an opposition proposal on election system reform was not voted on by parliament.

In November 2017 the Parliamentary Committee of Justice voted not to refer the electoral reform proposal jointly submitted by the opposition for debate in parliament.