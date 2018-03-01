Common Country Movement hosts protest in Dunaújváros for blacklisting debate

Common Country Movement (KOM) organized a demonstration in Dunaújváros Wednesday evening to protest against the mayor’s decision to not grant the organization permission to use the city’s theater for a debate.

KOM has organized numerous debates around the country in recent weeks, focusing on electoral districts where opposition candidates seem poised to win in the general election on April 8. The idea behind this strategy is to encourage voters to get to know each opposition candidate, and then cast a ballot for the most likely to win. Fidesz candidates for parliament have also been invited to participate in the debates, but none have availed themselves of the opportunity.

Activist Márton Gulyás, leader of KOM, tells the Beacon that the director of the Dunaújváros’ city theater, Áron Őze, and mayor Gábor Cserna obstructed the debate from taking place for political reasons.

According to index.hu, opposition candidates from the Democratic Coalition, Jobbik and Momentum spoke at the demonstration.

Sources tell the Beacon that about 200 people attended the demonstration and chanted “Vásárhely!” in reference to Fidesz’s shocking defeat in the mayoral by-election of Hódmezővásárhely this past Sunday.

Gulyás is a well-known activist in Hungary. In 2016, he made national headlines for ripping the sign off the wall of the National Election Office after bald-headed goons prevented opposition politicians from submitting a referendum question. The goons, who were later revealed to be associated with Fidesz businessman and MP Gábor Kubatov, were never charged with a crime. Gulyás, on the other hand, was sentenced to probation.

In 2017, after President János Áder signed Lex CEU into law, Gulyás and fellow activist Gergő Varga were arrested, held for three days in police custody, and charged (and convicted) for vandalism after a failed attempt at throwing water-soluble paint at the President Palace during a protest.

The show trial at which the two activists were convicted was live streamed on social media and watched by tens of thousands of Hungarians. The two men made impassioned statements to the judge before the verdict was announced — statements that won them much acclaim from Hungary’s opposition. At a demonstration a few days later, Gulyás announced the creation of the Common Country Movement for the purpose of defeating Fidesz in the 2018 general election.

We recorded a podcast with the activists after the trial, and you can play it below.