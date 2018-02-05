Companies owned by Lajos Kósa’s mother, wife received hundreds of millions in grants last year

A company owned by the wife of Fidesz politician Lajos Kósa (pictured) received HUF 400 million (USD 1.6 million) of state and EU grants last year, including HUF 109 million (USD 436,000) of mostly EU funds at the end of the year with which to “develop the pig farming industry,” reports daily online nepszava.hu.

The six-year-old company is run by the wife of István Horváth, an undersecretary at the Ministry of Agriculture who, in addition to being government commissioner for the pig program, is president of the Hungarian Pig Breeders and Pig Farmers Alliance (MSTSZ). An English teacher by profession, the undersecretary’s wife had no experience in raising or breeding pigs before being hired to run Kósa’s wife’s company.

Kósa’s wife is not the only close relative of the high-ranking Fidesz official to own a company that has received copious amounts of state assistance.

Previously the left-wing online daily reported that a company owned by Kósa’s 82-year-old mother had received HUF 123 million (USD 492,000) in state supports.