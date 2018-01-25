Cost of public advertising increased as much as 50 percent before campaign

The cost of public advertising space increased by as much as 50 percent in recent months, putting campaigning opposition parties in a difficult situation, reports index.hu.

Thanks to a bill passed at the end of 2016, from January 1, 2018, municipal councils have the opportunity to tax public advertising spaces up to monthly HUF 12,000 (USD 50) per square meter.

The vast majority of municipal councils seized the opportunity and introduced the new tax with the highest possible rate. According to the Hungarian Advertising Association’s information, about 130 municipal councils introduced the new tax so far, 90 percent of them with the highest possible rate. Although 130 does not seem too much out of Hungary’s 3,200 municipalities, it is worth noting that 85-90 percent of all advertising spaces affected by the law falls within the territory of these 130 municipalities. According to index.hu’s information, in Budapest, all the Fidesz-controlled councils introduced the new tax.

Advertising space providers had to inform municipal councils about the number and size of their advertising spaces until January 15. Companies will have to pay the tax in two installments, the first one until March 15, the second one until September 15.

Some advertising space providers estimate that the new tax might take away as much as half of their yearly revenue. Last year the Advertising Association estimated that prices might go up by as much as 60 percent. Index.hu contacted several of the leading advertising space providers to learn whether they had raised their prices. Those companies who responded raised the list price of billboards by 25-50 percent on average. It is important to note that list prices are always significantly higher than commercial prices. However, potential buyers will still see a significant increase in commercial prices as well.

The Hungarian Advertising Association is determined to attack the law which allows the introduction of the new tax on the Constitutional Court and on the European Court of Justice (ECJ). Members of the Advertising Association argue that the law is discriminatory, as it only pertains to a narrow category of outdoors advertisements, namely billboards and “street furniture” [ads placed on bus stops, litter bins, telephone booths, benches] ads. According to the association’s “out of home” section, such discrimination violates Hungary’s constitution, the Fundamental Law and several treaties of the EU. The outcome of a legal battle is questionable at best, as the ECJ is overwhelmed with ongoing cases and Hungary’s Constitutional Court has a tendency to process cases uncomfortable for the government as slowly as possible.

Even if commercial prices did not increase as much as list prices, the higher prices will still adversely affect political parties campaigning for the April 8 parliamentary election. Provided that Fidesz did not reserve all the available advertising spaces as recently speculated, the opposition will still have a hard time securing advertising spaces for their campaigns. Even though parties were given the opportunity to pay the State Audit Office’s controversial fines after the election, it is questionable how many of the opposition parties will be able to pay the increased advertising prices, providing yet another unfair advantage for Fidesz in the election.