Country For All Movement supporters brave cold to hold protest in Dunaújváros

Opposition politicians and their supporters braved freezing temperatures Saturday afternoon in Dunaújváros to protest the central Hungarian city’s refusal to allow a public debate between candidates for parliament to take place.

Addressing the crowd of 200 or so demonstrators was Country for All Movement founder Márton Gulyás, DK politician Zsolt Mezei, Jobbik politician Tamás Pintér, and Momentum Movement politician Róbert Kaszó.

Gulyás told a crowd of some 200 protestors that it was necessary to create a situation in Dunaújváros and elsewhere in the country similar to what existed in Hódmezövásárhely in the by-election held the previous Sunday in which the Fidesz-KDNP candidate was soundly defeated by an independent candidate enjoying the backing of the political opposition.

Kaszó claimed that Dunaújváros mayor Gábor Cserna (Fidesz) himself gave the order not to allow the debate to take place.

To taunting chants of “April 8th” and “Vásárhely,” referencing to previous Sunday’s surprise defeat of the Fidesz-KDNP candidate for mayor by an independent candidate enjoying the backing of the political opposition,