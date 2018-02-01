The curious case of the “misleading” Policy Agenda poll

Experts are questioning the methodology of a poll conducted by Policy Agenda at the behest of daily online zoom.hu purporting to show that 4 out of 5 Hungarians believe there is a George Soros Party and that the party will run in the elections.

The polls results were widely cited in the Hungarian media, including the Budapest Beacon.

Respected political analysts Zoltán Ceglégi and Péter Krekó offered the following comments during a recent television interview:

Ceglégi: “At best, the way this poll was presented to the public was very misleading….My problem is that this isn’t what [the pollster] measured. The question was: ‘Do you think George Soros’ Party can win the election in April?’….They didn’t ask whether [the George Soros Party] actually exists. They didn’t ask whether [the George Soros Party] will run in the election….They asked whether [the George Soros Party] could win [the election].

Ceglégi likened the pollster’s question to asking people whether it is possible for Santa Claus to fit into the smallest chimney without giving them the opportunity to reject the underlying premise that Santa Claus exists.

Krekó: “My problem [with this poll] is that there is a problem with respect to ignorant and misinformed Hungarian voters — but let’s not make this problem any bigger than it already is. I feel this poll was something like fake news based on fake news….I feel this poll does not allow us to draw conclusions about anything….I think these are [fake] results which allow us to laugh at how stupid the Hungarians are based on a poll where the questions were deliberately worded in the manner [Ceglégi explained earlier].

Pollster Endre Hann posted the following comment to his Facebook page: “In a misleading manner, a company that calls itself an institute for analysis used something veiled as a public opinion poll to generate controversy. It is saddening to see that the media immediately jumps to false conclusions which they then feed to their audience as a lead story. No, it is not true that “two-thirds of Hungarian voters are convinced that the George Soros Party will run in the April 8 general elections.”

Policy Agenda responds

For its part, Policy Agenda published a rebuttal of such criticism. According to the pollster, the poll meant to address a hypothetical situation, and that is why respondents were not afforded the opportunity to provide answers that deviated from the pre-selected multiple answers they were provided.

“The poll was conducted by telephone and included closed questions, that is, [respondents] could no freely respond to the questions,” Policy Agenda writes.

“Our goal was to demonstrate the extent to which government propaganda has influenced [the respondents], as the respondents accepted without hesitation the existence of a George Soros Party,” Policy Agenda writes.