Democratic Coalition starts campaign to strip dual-citizens' of their right to vote

Opposition party Democratic Coalition (DK) will start a signature collection campaign to deprive Hungarian dual-citizens abroad of their voting rights, reports Index.hu.

“Do you agree that those who have never lived in Hungary and do not bear the consequences of their vote should not be able to vote [in Hungarian elections]?” reads the question on the petition.

DK hopes to collect the signatures of those who would answer ‘yes’ to the question. Former prime minister Ferenc Gyurcsány’s party stated that the campaign does not aim to collect signatures in order to initiate a possible national referendum. However, it remains a question what else, apart from building a voter database for DK, such a campaign will be good for.

In an interview on ATV’s Start program, DK MEP and spokesman Csaba Molnár said it is “unfair and immoral” that people who have never lived in Hungary can vote in Hungarian elections.

Although Molnár brought up the example of South-African and Australian citizens who had been granted Hungarian citizenship but may never have been to Hungary and never paid a single cent in taxes, it is obvious that in the case of the National Assembly stripping dual-citizens of their voting rights, the most affected group would be ethnic Hungarians in neighboring countries such as Romania and Serbia, among others.

Molnár argued that in the 2014 elections Fidesz could only gain a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly with the votes of Hungarians beyond the border, the vast majority of whom voted for Fidesz.

When the reporter asked Molnár whether it would be a better alternative to try to win the sympathy of such Hungarians, Molnár insisted that DK’s problem is not the fact that these voters prefer Fidesz over the parties of the opposition but that it is unjust they can vote at all.

Molnár added that according to recent polls, in addition to the vast majority of left-wing voters, even the majority of Fidesz voters oppose granting the right to vote to those who do not bear the consequences.