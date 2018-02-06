DK candidate says he would consider stepping aside for LMP’s Szél

Election expert Zoltán Tóth, the Democratic Coalition’s (DK) candidate in Pest County’s 2nd electoral district, has announced that he would consider stepping aside for Politics Can Be Different (LMP) co-chair Bernadett Szél (pictured) if LMP would concede another electoral district for a DK candidate elsewhere. Tóth made the announcement at a live debate Monday organized by the Country for All Movement (KOM).

Led by activist Márton Gulyás, KOM has been organizing debates for MP hopefuls around the country. Monday night’s debate was the third such event hosted by the movement. The idea behind these debates is to give the opposition candidates exposure before commissioning a public opinion poll in that electoral district to determine which candidate is most likely to win. The process is intended to help ensure opposition candidates DO not split the vote by running against each other, and is especially important in districts where a single opposition candidate stands a chance of defeating the Fidesz-KDNP candidate.

In January, the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) decided to back two candidates in Baranya county, Tamás Mellár and Péter Vas. A few weeks later, Együtt (Together) announced that it would sideline two candidates in favor of democratic opposition candidates deemed to have a better chance of winning in their respective electoral districts.

In Heves county’s second electoral district, Gyöngyös mayor and MSZP candidate for parliament György Heisz announced that he would not seek election to parliament in the April general election, that he was leaving the Hungarian Socialist Party, and that he would seek re-election next year as an independent candidate. His announcement, which according to index.hu took MSZP by surprise, came in the wake of a public opinion poll conducted in December by the Republikon Institute showing Fidesz candidate László Horváth leading with 51 percent of the vote followed by Jobbik chairman Gábor Vona with 26 percent.