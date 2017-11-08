DK rejects MSZP claim that agreement has been reached on joint fielding of candidates in 2018

MSZP politicians recently took to the airwaves to announce that they had managed to reach an agreement with Ferenc Gyurcsány’s Democratic Coalition (DK) regarding the coordinated fielding of candidates in the 2018 election. However, DK claims no such agreement exists.

The Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP), which is having difficulty renewing itself after a humiliating defeat in the 2014 national elections, is struggling to salvage what it can of its credibility in light of allegations that a certain faction within Hungary’s second largest opposition party is actively doing Fidesz’s bidding. Sabotaging its own candidate for prime minister merely served to reinforce an image of incompetence and division.

MSZP chairman Gyula Molnár recently told Klubrádió that his party and DK had agreed to fielding candidates in a 60-40 ratio in favor of the Socialists. Former party chairman László Kovács told state-run radio on Tuesday morning that the candidates will be fielded with a 62-44 ratio.

However, a member of the Democratic Coalition’s presidium tells the Budapest Beacon that such statements are hogwash.

On Tuesday morning, the Democratic Coalition released a statement calling such statements “baseless.”

“A multitude of contradictory news stories and remarks have hit the airwaves. There has been no agreement by the democratic opposition parties regarding the coordinated fielding of candidates for individual electoral districts, and there has been no such agreement between MSZP and DK,” the statement reads. “We find it necessary to emphasize that any statement which claims that a partial or comprehensive agreement has been reach is completely baseless.”