EC files three lawsuits against Hungary at the EU Court of Justice

The European Commission is suing the Hungarian government in the European Court of Justice for violating EU law in the cases of Lex CEU, the NGO-stigmatizing bill, and Hungary’s failure to comply with its legal obligations on the temporary resettlement of asylum-seekers, reports online daily 444.hu.

On Thursday, the European Commission released statements announcing that it is:

After months or even years of failing to comply with EU law, Hungary is now in the hot seat. These three issues (NGOs, refugee relocation, and Lex Central European University) are perhaps the most hot-button issues for Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party.

If the past is any indication, the Hungarian government will attempt to spin this development as but another attempt by American-Hungarian financier and CEU founder George Soros to undermine the will of the Hungarian people.

Coincidentally, Hungary’s foreign minister Péter Szijjártó was in Brussels Thursday to participate in a hearing of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), where the Hungarian government took quite a tongue-lashing from MEPs concerning “the situation in Hungary.”

At home, Fidesz has described the happenings in Brussels as nothing less than a coordinated attack against Hungary by stooges of Soros.

“Brussels, which is under the influence of the Soros empire, opened fire on Hungary,” Fidesz wrote in a statement released after the Court of Justice cases were announced. “The legal proceedings are open political blackmail and tools to apply pressure on Hungary. The Brussels Commission attacked Hungary today in three areas, all of which serve George Soros’ interests.”

With no opposition party poised to topple Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Fidesz anytime soon, the government’s campaign against the Open Society Foundation’s Soros will no doubt intensify in the run-up to the national election in April, 2018.

“The true intention behind these attacks is that Hungary stands in the way of the Soros plan, and that explains this unprecedented attack against our homeland,” the Fidesz statement says. “Fidesz calls on the government to do everything it can to protect the Hungarian people and Hungarian national interests.”