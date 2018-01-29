Együtt to sideline two more candidates, this time in favor of more electable MSZP politicians

On Sunday, opposition party Együtt (Together) announced it would sideline two more candidates, this time in favor of more electable Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) politicians.

According to the party, it would sideline its own candidates in

Szeged (Csongrád county’s 1st electoral district) to back Sándor Szabó, and

Miskolc (Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county’s 2nd electoral district) to back László Varga.

Last week, Együtt announced it would be withdrawing its candidates from two other electoral districts, those in which LMP co-chairs Bernadett Szél and Ákos Hadházy are running. Earlier, the party decided to back economist and independent MP-hopeful Tamás Mellár in Pécs.

By and large, it appears Hungary’s opposition parties seem to be in agreement that the only way to crack Fidesz’s eight-year hold over parliament is to ensure that as few opposition candidates as possible run against Fidesz in each electoral district. The idea here is that the fewer the candidates, the less likely it is that the opposition vote will be split. However, infighting among opposition parties and recent changes to electoral rules are making it difficult to turn this agreement into coordinated political action.