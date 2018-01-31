Együtt will appeal ÁSZ fine in court

Együtt will go to the Administrative and Labour Court to contest a HUF 19 million (USD 76,400) fine imposed by the State Audit Office (ASZ), the small opposition party’s Viktor Szigetvári announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Együtt (Together) considers the fine unlawful and therefore refuses to cooperate with authorities, Szigetvári, the chairman of the party’s presidium, said. The party would “try to find every legal way” to challenge the ÁSZ decision.

Although by law ÁSZ’s decisions cannot be appealed, Együtt will file an application for immediate legal protection with the Administrative and Labour Court, and request that it annul the ÁSZ action and order the authority to conduct a new proceeding and pay the party’s legal costs.

Szigetvári argued that the final report serving as the basis for the fine contained no concrete evidence of wrongdoing. He vowed that Együt would file another lawsuit if authorities try to withdraw funds from the party’s bank account to cover the fine.

As to whether Együtt’s campaign for the general election on April 8 will be affected by the ÁSZ fine, Szigetvári said a fundraising campaign has already raised HUF 10 million (USD 40,000). If the authorities eventually manage to collect the fine it would make the campaign harder but not stop it, he said.

The State Audit Office announced in December 2017 that it would fine Jobbik and four other opposition parties (Politics Can Be Different, Democratic Coalition, Együtt and Dialogue for Hungary) for allegedly accepting campaign contributions in kind forbidden by law. ÁSZ claimed that services, such as office rental, provided at below market rates constituted a form of “forbidden campaign finance.” The opposition parties pointed out that many of the contracts in question had been concluded several years ago and had passed earlier inspections.