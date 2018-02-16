EKINT issues opinion on Stop Soros bill

The Károly Eötvös Institute for Public Policy (EKINT), led by former data protection ombudsman László Majtényi, released a quick assessment of the government’s controversial Stop Soros bill.

According to EKINT,

The purpose of the bill is to silence NGOs critical of the government and restrict organizations from providing legal assistance in human rights cases.

Defending human rights and making statements about the government will be tied to a license issued by the interior minister. If an organization doesn’t have the license, such actions can be subject to penalties.

The 25 percent tax against organizations that receive the license from the interior minister is punitive.

The interior minister can ban anyone from going within 8km of the border.

The interior minister’s decision is subjective and arbitrary, and the courts have no right to review his decision.

“It should be clear to everyone: while this law attacks a specific set of NGOs, the government can later use this against anyone,” EKINT writes. “The government can decide at any time to use this law against anyone who is critical of the government health-care policies, education policies, tax policies….citing the desire to protect [Hungary’s] sovereignty. Because whoever is not with us is against us. This package of bills would allow them to do just that without any modifications.”