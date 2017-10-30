EPP deputy chairman compares refugees to zombies from Game of Thrones

Fidesz MEP József Szájer, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Norwegian film actor, producer and writer Kristofer Hivju from “Game of Thrones,” held a town hall forum on Saturday in the town of Eger to drum up support for the government’s Soros Plan national consultation.

Online daily hvg.hu covered the forum and – after a certain point – its reporter stopped counting how many times Szájer said George Soros’ name, that George Soros wants 1 million migrants per year, that millions would have to be paid to each migrant, and that Hungary would be attacked if it does not take part in the plan. According to Szájer, Hungary’s divided opposition supports George Soros’ plan.

According to hvg.hu, Szájer, of the European People’s Party, made the following remarks: