Eurobarometer: Corruption affects one in four Hungarians

The European Commission has just released a special Eurobarometer report on corruption. The report’s findings shine light on EU citizens’ perception of and experience with corruption within their respective EU Member States.
Here’s what the findings were for Hungary:
- Only around a third of respondents in Hungary (35%) and Latvia (34%) think that corruption is unacceptable.
- 25 percent of Hungarians admitted to being victims of corruption.
- 24 percent of Hungarians are aware of which authorities to report corruption to.
- 59 percent of Hungarians consider it acceptable to do a favor in return for something from the public administration or a public service.
- 10 percent of Hungarians (the highest proportion of any country) think it is always acceptable to give a gift in exchange for receiving something.
- 43 percent of Hungarians say it is acceptable to give money in return for getting something from the public administration or a public service.
- Most Europeans think that corruption is widespread among political parties and politicians. In Hungary, politicians at the national, regional and local levels are mentioned just as often as political parties with regard to corruption.
- In Hungary, 18 percent of respondents appear to have been victims of corruption in their contact with the healthcare system.
- One in ten respondents in Hungary say they have experienced or witnessed acts of corruption.
- “Two countries stand out for the particularly low proportion of respondents who say they would know where to report an act of corruption. These are Hungary, where less than a quarter (24%) give this response, and in Bulgaria, where less than three in ten (28%) say they would know where to report an act of corruption.”
- “As regards reporting corruption, there appears to be a general lack of faith in the ability of the state to deal with this problem. Most Europeans who are exposed to corruption do not report it, with only around a fifth of this group taking it to the authorities. There are two main reasons for this. First, there is a general lack of knowledge about how to go about reporting corruption, with nearly half saying that they would not know where to report it. This problem is particularly acute in some countries, in particular in Hungary and Bulgaria, where significant majorities are unaware of where to report corruption.”
- “As with the less well-educated and the economically more vulnerable, there is a perception in countries like Romania, Hungary and Greece, of being more vulnerable to processes of corruption.”