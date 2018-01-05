European Court of Justice to discuss Hungary’s rejection of asylum-seeker quota

Infringement proceedings against Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland have been officially referred to the European Court of Justice, index.hu reports.

The European Commission filed a lawsuit to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) against Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland in December 2017 as the three Eastern European Member States failed to enforce the EU’s resolution of distributing a total of 120,000 asylum-seekers among the Member States.

The European Council ordered the relocation of some 120,000 asylum-seekers in order to relieve Greece and Italy at the height of the migration crisis in September 2015. The EU’s Foreign Affairs Council made it compulsory on member states to accept asylum-seekers according to a pre-defined quota system that took the population and economies of member states into account. Hungary would have had to process the 1294 asylum applications.

Hungary and Slovakia attacked the decision on the ECJ and eventually lost the lawsuit in September 2017, that left the central European states with no other legal option but to enforce the resolution.

As the three Eastern European States showed no intention of accepting asylum-seekers despite the ECJ’s final ruling, the European Commission filed a lawsuit against the three recalcitrants that may eventually result in a fine.

The Hungarian government released a statement to the state news agency (MTI) in which it accused the European Commission of employing double standards. The Hungarian government argues that other member states also failed to enforce the resolution, but are not the subject of a legal proceeding. In a separate statement, the governing Fidesz party warned that the compulsory resettlement quota is part of the so-called “Soros-plan” and asked the government (led by Fidesz chairman Viktor Orbán) to “do everything it can to defend Hungary.”